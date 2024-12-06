Citigroup Boosts Stake in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.
Citigroup Global Markets Australia has increased its voting power in Pilbara Minerals Limited from 5.1594% to 6.3425%. This change in interest reflects various transactions under securities lending agreements by Citigroup entities, including Citibank’s Sydney Branch and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
