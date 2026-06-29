Citigroup Bets Big on AI to Drive Efficiency & Long-Term Growth

Citigroup, Inc. C is increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operating efficiency, while investing in long-term growth. Its strategy reflects a broader industry trend in which leading banks are adopting AI, automation and digital tools to reduce costs, boost productivity and enhance customer experience.

Citigroup plans to invest $5 billion between 2026 and 2028 across technology, marketing, front-office talent and branch renovations. A growing share of technology spending is being directed toward business-led initiatives that support innovation and client growth across markets, investment banking, wealth, cards and services.

AI is already delivering tangible benefits. In customer service, generative AI has reduced average call times by about 60 seconds, while CitiDirect agents have improved customer query containment rates by roughly 50%. In its credit card business, AI and machine learning have increased approval rates by approximately 100 basis points, improving underwriting decisions and customer acquisition.

Beyond customer-facing applications, AI is driving significant internal productivity gains. More than 10,000 engineers now use advanced AI tools, including agentic AI, while automated code reviews have exceeded 1.5 million, creating nearly 100,000 hours of developer capacity each week. AI has also reduced application migration times from an estimated 12 months to just four weeks. In the first quarter of 2026, more than 80% of employees adopted AI tools, generating 42 million interactions since launch. In Markets, AI processes more than 4,400 documents, creating above 1,700 hours of monthly capacity across oversight functions.

These initiatives support Citigroup's efficiency targets. Management expects the efficiency ratio to improve to 60% in 2026, with a medium-term goal of 55-60% and ultimately below 55%. The expected improvement will likely come from lower transformation costs, reduced stranded costs as legacy franchises are exited, productivity benefits from earlier investments and AI-enabled process re-engineering.

Overall, AI has become a core component of Citigroup's operating model. By improving customer service, automating technology development and streamlining internal processes, the bank is enhancing efficiency while creating capacity to invest in higher-growth businesses. As AI adoption accelerates across the banking industry, Citigroup appears well-positioned to strengthen its competitive position and deliver sustainable long-term profitability.

How Other Banks Stack Up Against Peers in Using AI

Other major banks, including Goldman Sachs GS and JPMorgan JPM, are also investing heavily in AI to improve efficiency, personalize services and maintain a competitive advantage.

Goldman Sachs is undertaking a firmwide AI transformation to boost fee income, productivity and long-term operating leverage. Its strategy centers on “One Goldman Sachs 3.0” and the GS AI Assistant program, aiming to embed AI into core operations through streamlined processes, shared platforms, high-quality data and modernized infrastructure. While near-term AI investments may raise costs, Goldman targets a long-term efficiency ratio of 60%.

JPMorgan is leading AI-driven banking by embedding advanced models across its operations, from fraud detection and credit risk to personalized wealth management. Its AI platforms improve efficiency, compliance and customer experience, while generative tools streamline workflows. This blend of innovation and scale reinforces JPMorgan’s position as the top digital banking brand in the United States.

C’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Citigroup have gained 66.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.5%.



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Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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