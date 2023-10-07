Citigroup (BER:TRVC) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 54.05

The average one-year price target for Citigroup (BER:TRVC) has been revised to 54.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 51.41 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.97 to a high of 98.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.11% from the latest reported closing price of 38.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVC is 0.47%, a decrease of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 1,504,906K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,637K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,964K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVC by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 55,245K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,351K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,195K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVC by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,038K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,179K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVC by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 27,068K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,888K shares, representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVC by 10.79% over the last quarter.

