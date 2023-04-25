News & Insights

Citigroup appoints Mark Woodruff as Australia CEO - statement

April 25, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N has appointed Mark Woodruff as its Australian chief executive, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Woodruff has been with the bank for 20 years and will also serve as head of Citi's Australian and New Zealand cluster, the statement said.

