Citigroup appoints Mark Woodruff as Australia CEO - statement

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N has appointed Mark Woodruff as its Australian chief executive, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Woodruff has been with the bank for 20 years and will also serve as head of Citi's Australian and New Zealand cluster, the statement said.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.