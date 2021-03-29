US Markets
C

Citigroup announces new investment banking unit in green push

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK ZIEMINSKI

Citigroup Inc said it will consolidate three of its investment banking groups into one in a push for environmental sustainability, an area that has become critical for investors.

March 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said it will consolidate three of its investment banking groups into one in a push for environmental sustainability, an area that has become critical for investors.

The new unit, to be called the Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition Group, will be headed by Steve Trauber and Sandip Sen, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

The unit will include the chemicals, energy and power franchises, showed the memo from Tyler Dickson and Manuel Falcó, co-heads at Citi's Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory business.

Trauber will oversee the unit's investment banking front, while Sen will be in charge of corporate banking, the memo said.

In a blog post on March 1, Citigroup's Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser announced the bank's commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. (http://citi.us/3foQuVx)

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in interest in companies that perform well on environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

Other top-tier institutional firms such as Mastercard Inc MA.N and HSBC HSBA.L have also committed to net zero emissions by 2050.

Last year, Citi launched a new business unit within its corporate and investment bank dedicated to ESG goals.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C MA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular