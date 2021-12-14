Markets
Citigroup Announces EUR 1.0 Bln Redemption Of 0.500% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2022

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced the redemption, in whole, constituting 1.00 billion euros of its 0.500% Fixed Rate Notes due 2022.

The redemption date for the notes is December 29, 2021. The cash redemption price payable for the notes on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Beginning on the redemption date, the notes will no longer be outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

