Citigroup and J&J Snack have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 20, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Citigroup C as the Bull of the Day and J&J Snack Foods JJSF as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Spotify SPOT, Veralto Corp. VLTO and Thomson Reuters TRI.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Citigroup is proving that turnaround stories can create some of the market's best opportunities.

Following an impressive Q2 report last week that topped expectations across the board, analysts have continued raising their earnings estimates, helping Citigroup stock earn a coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Better still, despite a remarkable rally, Citigroup stock remains the cheapest among the largest U.S. banks based on forward earnings and offers investors a respectable dividend yield.

Combined with improving profitability and a stock performance that has outperformed both JPMorgan and the broader indexes over the last three years, Citigroup appears well-positioned to extend its momentum.

Strong Q2 Results Keep EPS Revisions Rising

Citigroup delivered one of the strongest Q2 earnings reports among the major banks.

The company generated its highest quarterly revenue in a decade at $24.76 billion, which was up 14% year over year and comfortably topped estimates of $23.67 billion by more than 4%.

More impressively, Q2 adjusted net income surged 45% to $5.8 billion from $4 billion a year ago. This translated into adjusted EPS of $3.15, crushing Wall Street expectations of $2.72 by nearly 16% and climbing more than 60% from $1.96 per share in the prior year quarter.

Growth was broad-based across the franchise, with investment banking, markets, wealth management, services, and consumer banking all contributing to the strong quarter. Citigroup also generated positive operating leverage as revenue growth significantly outpaced expense growth, highlighting that CEO Jane Fraser's multi-year restructuring efforts continue to improve the firm's operating efficiency.

Most important for investors, the impressive EPS beat has prompted analysts to raise their profit outlook, leading to favorable earnings estimate revisions. Notably, FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates have risen 2% in the last week and are now up more than 4% in the last 60 days, respectively.

Citigroup is now expected to post 40% EPS growth this year, with FY27 earnings projected to rise another 16% to $12.90 per share.

The Cheapest P/E Valuation Among the Big Banks

Despite its improving fundamentals, Citigroup still trades at the most attractive valuation among the large U.S. money-center banks at 12.1X forward earnings.

This is slightly below Wells Fargo's (WFC) valuation, while JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) command noticeably higher forward earnings multiples.

That suggests investors are still assigning relatively conservative expectations to the company's long-term earnings power, even as profitability continues to improve.

This creates an appealing setup. If Citigroup can continue narrowing its profitability gap with peers while delivering consistent earnings growth, its valuation multiple has room to expand alongside rising earnings estimates.

For value-oriented investors seeking exposure to the financial sector, Citigroup arguably offers one of the most compelling risk-reward profiles among the nation's largest banks.

Outperforming JPMorgan and the Broader Indexes

Although JPMorgan is widely viewed as the gold standard among U.S. banks, Citigroup has quietly delivered superior stock performance.

With investors regaining confidence in Citigroup's restructuring efforts and improving profitability, its stock has now surged more than 175% in the last three years. This has impressively outperformed the broader indexes (including the Nasdaq) and JPM's return of roughly 120%.

That relative strength reinforces the idea that Wall Street is beginning to recognize Citigroup's improving fundamentals. Yet given its discounted valuation, the stock still doesn't appear fully priced for the progress the company has made.

Citigroup's Dividend Adds to Total Return Potential

The cherry on top is that Citigroup stock currently offers a 1.82% annual dividend yield that is above the benchmark S&P 500's average and its Zacks Financial-Investment Bank Industry average, providing investors with a steady stream of income while management continues to execute its turnaround strategy.

Combined with ongoing share repurchases and a strong capital position, Citigroup has demonstrated its commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders.

During the second quarter alone, Citigroup returned approximately $5 billion through dividends and common share repurchases.

When including dividends, Citigroup's total return in the last three years is at an exhilarating 200%.

Keeping this in mind, the combination of capital appreciation potential and dependable income makes Citigroup an increasingly attractive financial stock.

Bottom Line

Citigroup is checking many of the boxes investors like to see.

The company just reported its strongest quarterly revenue in a decade, delivered a sizable earnings beat, and is benefiting from favorable earnings estimate revisions that have earned the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

At the same time, investors are paying the lowest forward earnings multiple among the major U.S. banks while collecting a respectable dividend yield.

With improving profitability, an attractive valuation, and momentum that has already surpassed JPMorgan and the broader market over the last three years, Citigroup remains one of the most compelling large-cap financial stocks for investors seeking both value and growth.

J&J Snack Foods has long been viewed as a dependable consumer staples company thanks to its portfolio of well-known snack brands, including Superpretzel, Icee, Luigi's Real Italian Ice, and Dippin' Dots.

However, dependable brands don't always translate into attractive investment opportunities. To that point, JJSF stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting an unfavorable trend in earnings estimate revisions.

Coupled with its prolonged period of underperformance and an uninspiring growth outlook, J&J Snack Foods appears to be a consumer staples stock investors may want to avoid for now.

Here are five factors illustrating that bearish view, with JJSF landing the Zacks Bear of the Day.

1. Declining Earnings Estimate Revisions

Taking away from an anticipated rebound in J&J's bottom line, the biggest negative catalyst is that analysts have been lowering their EPS forecasts.

The market is increasingly concerned that earnings growth will remain muted as revenue slows and margins remain under pressure.

In the last 30 days, EPS revisions have fallen across the board for the current quarter and next quarter, with FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates now down by over 3%, respectively.

J&J's annual earnings are now expected to dip 6% this year but are projected to rebound and rise 9% in FY27 to $4.35 per share.

2. Revenue Growth Has Been Disappointing

Although J&J narrowly beat EPS expectations in its most recent Q2 report, quarterly revenue of $344.82 million missed Wall Street estimates of $345 million and declined 3% from $356.1 million a year ago.

That suggests cost controls helped earnings more than accelerating demand, which is generally viewed as a lower-quality earnings beat.

Furthermore, J&J has a track record of missing top-line expectations, doing so in three of its last six quarterly reports, as shown below. Keeping this in mind, annual sales are now expected to dip 4% in FY26 to $1.52 billion with a modest 2% rebound expected next year.

3. Margin Pressure

J&J continues to face headwinds from:

· Higher labor costs

· Distribution and logistics expenses

· Manufacturing inefficiencies during its operational restructuring

· Input cost inflation across portions of its product portfolio

Management has been working on cost-saving initiatives, including plant consolidation and distribution optimization, but investors are waiting to see more meaningful improvement in operating margins.

4. Weak Relative Stock Performance

While the S&P 500 and many consumer discretionary and staples stocks have produced strong gains in recent years, JJSF has traded signficantly lower.

The stock has recently retested its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but has struggled to break out above it and has spent an extended period below its 200-day SMA, reflecting persistent selling pressure.

JJSF has simply failed to participate in a broader market rally and is now down over 50% in the last two years.

5. Mixed Outlook for Food Service Demand

Many of J&J Snack Foods' products are sold through:

· Movie theaters

· Stadiums

· Amusement parks

· Convenience stores

· Schools

· Quick-service restaurants

These channels remain healthy overall, but growth has been uneven, and investors are questioning whether the company can return to the consistent mid-to-high single-digit earnings growth it delivered in prior years.

Bottom Line: JJSF Could Be a Value Trap

Despite its enticing dividend yield and relatively attractive valuation, J&J Snack Foods' stock may represent a value trap, as declining earnings estimate revisions point to weakening fundamentals and further downside risk.

Additional content:

Spotify's Growth Story Is Intact, but Faces Valuation Threat

Spotify continues to deliver solid operating performance, but its premium valuation and structural industry challenges support a cautious near-term outlook despite improving profitability.

The company's transformation into a consistently profitable business is encouraging. In the first quarter of 2026, Spotify generated €715 million in operating income, achieved a nearly 33% gross margin, and posted 14% constant-currency revenue growth while expanding its user base to 761 million monthly active users and 293 million Premium subscribers. Pricing actions have largely been absorbed without materially hurting subscriber growth, while investments in podcasts, audiobooks, and AI-powered personalization are broadening the platform beyond music streaming.

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However, expectations remain elevated. Spotify trades at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of nearly 30X, well above the industry average of 11X, leaving the stock vulnerable to even modest execution misses. That sensitivity was evident after first-quarter results, when shares declined as second-quarter subscriber guidance fell short of investor expectations despite another strong quarter operationally.

The business also faces structural profitability constraints. Music royalties continue to consume a significant share of revenue, limiting Spotify's long-term margin potential relative to software businesses. While pricing increases support earnings growth, record labels also benefit from higher subscription prices, restricting the company's ability to capture all of the upside.

Competitive risks are also intensifying. Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music continue leveraging broader ecosystems, while rapid advances in AI-generated audio could reshape content creation, licensing economics, and user engagement. Although Spotify is investing heavily in AI-powered discovery and creator tools, the long-term impact of these technologies remains uncertain.

Spotify's debt-free balance sheet and more than $10 billion in cash and equivalents provide financial flexibility, but the company does not pay a dividend, leaving investors dependent on continued earnings growth and valuation expansion for returns.

With premium valuation, royalty-driven margin limitations, and rising competitive risks, a cautious stance appears appropriate until the stock offers a more attractive risk-reward profile.

SPOT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks are Veralto Corp. and Thomson Reuters.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9% on average. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Thomson Reuters also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.1%. TRI's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

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Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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