Citigroup and 23 More Dividend Stocks That Offer Shelter in a Slowing Economy

Now that the U.S. economy is expanding less quickly, stocks with the fastest and most sustainable dividend growth are worth considering, according to a recent research note by UBS.

The firm’s U.S. equity strategists “expect pressure on the S&P 500 until the second quarter” when various economic indicators should bottom out. Meanwhile, stocks with sustainable dividend growth should offer some protection, according to the note, which was published Tuesday.

Analysts at UBS ran a screen in which they looked for Buy-rated stocks projected to have three-year compound dividend growth at least in the high single digits. The screen sought stocks with sustainable dividend growth, not those with the highest yields.

It excluded stocks with dividend yields of less than 1%. That is well below the S&P 500’s average yield of about 2%. But lower-yielding stocks can offer better dividend growth than stocks with very high yields.

Based on the UBS analysis, Citigroup (ticker: C) will have the fastest annual dividend growth from this year through 2021. Citi’s projected annualized dividend growth rate is 20.1%, followed by the pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly (LLY), at 15%; Baxter International (BAX), which makes medical products, at 14.4%; Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), at 13.9%, and Darden Restaurants (DRI), at 13.8%.

Their yields vary considerably. Citi’s was recently at 2.7%, compared with 2.2% for Eli Lilly and 1.1% for Baxter International. Molson yields 4.5%, and Darden’s yield is 3%.

In all, the companies that met the screen’s criteria included eight industrial firms, five consumer names, and four financials. There were also three each from health care and utilities. Comcast (CMCSA), whose businesses include telecommunications and media, rounds out the list.

The research note ranked these 24 companies by various additional criteria. One screen looked at payout ratios, which measure the percentage of a company’s earnings returned to investors as dividends and are considered a way to assess how much flexibility management has to hand back more cash.

The lower the payout ratio, the better.

The five companies that scored the most favorably are Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) at 21.4%; Baxter International, 24.5%; Crane (CR), 25.8%, Citigroup, 26.1%, and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), 27.8%.

Eighteen of the 24 companies had payout ratios below 50%.

Here is a list of the companies UBS ranked by dividend growth over the next three years:

