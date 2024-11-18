Citigroup Alters Stake in Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets has reduced its substantial holding in Syrah Resources, effectively ceasing to be a significant shareholder as of November 15, 2024. The changes came through adjustments in securities lending agreements impacting various Citigroup entities. These developments are crucial for investors tracking Syrah Resources and its market dynamics.

