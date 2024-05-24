News & Insights

Citigroup Adjusts Stake in Pinewood Technologies

May 24, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Pendragon (GB:PINE) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited has reported a change in their holding of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, with a decrease in their total voting rights from 7.15% to 6.92% as of May 23, 2024. The notification, including details of direct and indirect voting rights as well as financial instruments, was completed on May 24, 2024, in Belfast.

