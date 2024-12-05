Citigroup Acquires Significant Stake in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.
Citigroup Global Markets Australia has acquired a substantial 5.16% stake in Pilbara Minerals, signaling a significant investment move in the lithium sector. This development highlights Citigroup’s growing interest in the evolving market for lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries. Investors might find this strategic stake intriguing as it could influence Pilbara’s market dynamics and future growth prospects.
