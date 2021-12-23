Citigroup: Attractively Priced While Returning Tons Of Cash

Citigroup (C) is an international diversified financial services company providing consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions with a broad, yet concentrated, range of financial products and services.

Such services include consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, and wealth management.

Citigroup's shares have declined significantly over the past few months, despite the company producing robust profits and returning solid levels of capital to shareholders. In my view, the stock is currently priced quite attractively, while its well-covered 3.5% yield makes it a rather attractive dividend growth pick. I am bullish on the stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Expanding Profitability

Over the past few years, the banking industry has been suffering from the ultra-low rate environment, which leaves limited room for banks to profit from higher spreads. Yet, Citigroup has delivered juicy financials during this time. In fact, its current profitability levels remain near record levels.

Due to the bank's institutional and consumer businesses accumulating cheap deposits, Citigroup posts record cash inflows, which it can then invest to gain worthy net interest margins.

The company's non-interest revenues have also been quite strong, reaching $5.8 billion in Citigroup's Q3 results, recording a 12% increase year-over-year. Net income also expanded by 48% year-over-year to $4.6 billion. This was one of the most profitable quarters the company has recorded since the Great Financial Crisis.

The company's diluted EPS for the last 12 months stands at $10.78, with stock buybacks assisting in this accomplishment. Citibank repurchased around $3.0 billion during Q3, the highest amount it has repurchased since the beginning of the pandemic.

Year-to-date, Citigroup has repurchased around $7.5 billion worth of stock, which makes for an impressive comeback considering buybacks were suspended last year amid regulators' demands.

I would expect stock repurchases to converge towards $17 billion per annum (their pre-COVID levels), which is a valid estimate considering Citigroup's record net income levels and consistently clear intention to maximize buyback levels. This suggests the company would be buying back around 14.5% of its stock at its current market cap.

This translates to a fantastic "buyback yield." Now, remember that the stock's dividend yield also hovers at around 3.5% at its current levels. However we see it, investors are likely to enjoy a dividend/buyback yield north of 15% in the medium term if Citigroup records no organic growth going forward.

While one could argue that net income levels could also slope from here, I find it unlikely due to the excess of liquidity out there and consistently strong consumer inflows. Hence, the company is likely to perform strongly as we advance.

The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 7.5, which is quite attractive, in my view. This should encourage management to repurchase even more stock on these levels, as it would additionally aid shareholder value creation.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Citigroup has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on seven Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months.

At $79.43, the average Citigroup price target implies 31.6% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Nikolaos Sismanis did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

