Citigold Reports Promising Gold Exploration Results

Citigold Corporation Limited has announced promising results from its latest exploration efforts, with 31 out of 42 rock chip samples showing anomalous gold levels. The highest gold assays recorded were 1.53 g/t and 0.76 g/t, indicating potential for further gold discoveries near Charters Towers. This development could spark interest among investors eyeing opportunities in the gold sector.

