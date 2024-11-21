News & Insights

Citigold Corporation Reports Successful Annual Meeting Results

November 21, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Citigold Corporation Limited (AU:CTO) has released an update.

Citigold Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. The meeting, conducted by a poll, saw the re-election of John Foley as a Director and the adoption of the Remuneration Report, showcasing the company’s stable governance and financial strategies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

