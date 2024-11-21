Citigold Corporation Reports Successful Annual Meeting Results

Citigold Corporation Limited (AU:CTO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Citigold Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. The meeting, conducted by a poll, saw the re-election of John Foley as a Director and the adoption of the Remuneration Report, showcasing the company’s stable governance and financial strategies.

For further insights into AU:CTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.