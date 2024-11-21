Citigold Corporation Reports Successful Annual Meeting Results

Citigold Corporation Limited (AU:CTO) has released an update.
Citigold Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. The meeting, conducted by a poll, saw the re-election of John Foley as a Director and the adoption of the Remuneration Report, showcasing the company’s stable governance and financial strategies.
