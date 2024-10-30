Citigold Corporation Plans Major Gold Production Boost

Citigold Corporation Limited (AU:CTO) has released an update.

Citigold Corporation Limited is advancing its efforts to restart the production-ready Charters Towers Gold Project in northeast Australia, aiming for an annual output of over 300,000 ounces of gold. Recent exploration activities yield promising results, with 31 out of 42 rock chip samples showing significant gold content. The company continues to expand its mineral resources, striving for high efficiency and substantial shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:CTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.