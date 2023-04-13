Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

The adage about the three most important things in real estate -- location, location, location -- speaks to more than where you live. It's about how you live, too. From the size of your paycheck to how much your groceries will cost, your location plays a big role in your household finances.
In some cases, your home city might provide you with a lot more disposable income to save or invest after paying your bills each month. In other cases, where you live is possibly one of the main reasons why it feels like you're fighting a losing battle with your budget every month.
That's why GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out where residents are getting a deal on the cost of living and where Americans are regularly forced to dig themselves out of a financial hole.
To see the regional differences in how much of the typical paycheck is left over after covering costs, the study took 50 of the most populated U.S. cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, and compared the average salary with the annual cost of necessities such as housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation. We pared the list to 25 cities where the cost to live "comfortably" outpaces the median income of a person residing in a nonfamily situation.
The definition of living "comfortably" can vary, but it generally follows the 50/30/20 rule, meaning half your income goes to necessities, 20% for savings and the remaining 30% for fun, such as vacations and entertainment. In some cities, the area's median income barely covers the cost of necessities, with little - or nothing - left over. In others, it won't even pay the rent.
The results of GOBankingRates' study show how your home city plays a huge role in determining a budget that you can live with. Take a look, starting with the cities that are the most unaffordable on a median income.
1. Miami, Florida
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,506
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,238
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $38,861
- Annual grocery cost: $4,010.87
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,818.88
- Annual utilities cost: $3,106.62
- Annual transportation cost: $6,115.24
- Total annual cost of necessities: $55,912
Income left over after necessities: minus-$19,406
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-53.16%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $111,825
2. New York, New York
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $52,862
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,312
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $39,745
- Annual grocery cost: $4,358.51
- Annual healthcare cost: $4,685.47
- Annual utilities cost: $4,895.77
- Annual transportation cost: $7,664.15
- Total annual cost of necessities: $61,349
Income left over after necessities: minus-$8,487
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-16.05%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $122,697
3. Detroit, Michigan
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $25,140
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,202
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,420
- Annual grocery cost: $3,326.82
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,003.70
- Annual utilities cost: $2,917.94
- Annual transportation cost: $7,545.66
- Total annual cost of necessities: $31,215
Income left over after necessities: minus-$6,075
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-24.16%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,429
4. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $30,974
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,649
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,785
- Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,741.77
- Annual utilities cost: $2,839.87
- Annual transportation cost: $5,607.40
- Total annual cost of necessities: $35,682
Income left over after necessities: minus-$4,708
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-15.20%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,364
5. El Paso, Texas
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $29,241
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,464
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,569
- Annual grocery cost: $3,438.96
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,536.14
- Annual utilities cost: $3,158.66
- Annual transportation cost: $3,889.21
- Total annual cost of necessities: $31,592
Income left over after necessities: minus-$2,351
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-8.04%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,184
6. Fresno, California
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $35,978
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,769
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,230
- Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,418.63
- Annual utilities cost: $3,656.37
- Annual transportation cost: $4,303.94
- Total annual cost of necessities: $36,317
Income left over after necessities: minus-$339
Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-0.94%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $72,635
7. Los Angeles, California
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $51,790
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,877
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $34,523
- Annual grocery cost: $3,891.26
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,304.80
- Annual utilities cost: $3,048.06
- Annual transportation cost: $6,995.50
- Total annual cost of necessities: $51,763
Income left over after necessities: $27
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 0.05%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $103,526
8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,794
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,700
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,399
- Annual grocery cost: $3,831.45
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,749.11
- Annual utilities cost: $3,503.48
- Annual transportation cost: $6,005.21
- Total annual cost of necessities: $37,489
Income left over after necessities: $1,305
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 3.36%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,977
9. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $39,001
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,784
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,414
- Annual grocery cost: $3,823.97
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,414.96
- Annual utilities cost: $3,337.58
- Annual transportation cost: $5,438.12
- Total annual cost of necessities: $37,429
Income left over after necessities: $1,572
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 4.03%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,857
10. Tucson, Arizona
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $33,633
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,490
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,881
- Annual grocery cost: $3,569.79
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,135.89
- Annual utilities cost: $3,233.48
- Annual transportation cost: $4,088.11
- Total annual cost of necessities: $31,908
Income left over after necessities: $1,725
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 5.13%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,816
11. Memphis, Tennessee
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $31,942
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,305
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,664
- Annual grocery cost: $3,487.55
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,554.50
- Annual utilities cost: $3,132.64
- Annual transportation cost: $3,999.24
- Total annual cost of necessities: $29,838
- Income left over after necessities: $2,104
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 6.59%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,676
12. Jacksonville, Florida
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,144
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,658
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,895
- Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,679.34
- Annual utilities cost: $3,344.08
- Annual transportation cost: $4,291.25
- Total annual cost of necessities: $34,918
Income left over after necessities: $5,226
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 13.02%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,836
13. San Antonio, Texas
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,198
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,453
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,436
- Annual grocery cost: $3,416.53
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,514.10
- Annual utilities cost: $3,087.10
- Annual transportation cost: $4,202.38
- Total annual cost of necessities: $31,656
Income left over after necessities: $5,542
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 14.90%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,312
14. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,242
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,162
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,941
- Annual grocery cost: $3,472.60
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,422.30
- Annual utilities cost: $3,292.04
- Annual transportation cost: $4,320.87
- Total annual cost of necessities: $28,449
Income left over after necessities: $5,793
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.92%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,899
15. Baltimore, Maryland
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,989
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,605
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,266
- Annual grocery cost: $3,663.24
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,106.51
- Annual utilities cost: $3,490.47
- Annual transportation cost: $5,264.61
- Total annual cost of necessities: $34,790
Income left over after necessities: $6,199
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 15.12%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,581
16. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,579
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,487
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,844
- Annual grocery cost: $3,588.48
- Annual healthcare cost: $2,930.26
- Annual utilities cost: $3,161.92
- Annual transportation cost: $3,783.41
- Total annual cost of necessities: $31,308
Income left over after necessities: $6,271
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.69%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,616
17. Arlington, Texas
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,688
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,256
- Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30
- Annual utilities cost: $3,253.00
- Annual transportation cost: $4,849.87
- Total annual cost of necessities: $35,673
Income left over after necessities: $7,495
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.36%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,345
18. Mesa, Arizona
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,321
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,717
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,604
- Annual grocery cost: $3,633.34
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60
- Annual utilities cost: $3,256.25
- Annual transportation cost: $4,824.48
- Total annual cost of necessities: $35,715
Income left over after necessities: $7,606
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.56%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,430
19. Fort Worth, Texas
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $44,254
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,766
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,187
- Annual grocery cost: $3,652.03
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30
- Annual utilities cost: $3,269.27
- Annual transportation cost: $4,820.25
- Total annual cost of necessities: $36,575
Income left over after necessities: $7,679
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.35%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,150
20. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,918
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,307
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,686
- Annual grocery cost: $3,498.77
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,683.02
- Annual utilities cost: $2,934.21
- Annual transportation cost: $3,842.66
- Total annual cost of necessities: $29,645
Income left over after necessities: $8,273
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 21.82%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,289
21. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,490
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,163
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,957
- Annual grocery cost: $3,547.36
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,796.85
- Annual utilities cost: $3,109.87
- Annual transportation cost: $3,796.10
- Total annual cost of necessities: $28,207
Income left over after necessities: $8,283
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 22.70%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,415
22. Phoenix, Arizona
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $$44,828
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,765
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,178
- Annual grocery cost: $3,637.07
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60
- Annual utilities cost: $3,311.55
- Annual transportation cost: $4,989.53
- Total annual cost of necessities: $36,512
Income left over after necessities: $8,316
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 18.55%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,025
23. Wichita, Kansas
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,123
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $965
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,586
- Annual grocery cost: $3,551.10
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,778.49
- Annual utilities cost: $3,366.86
- Annual transportation cost: $3,402.53
- Total annual cost of necessities: $25,684
Income left over after necessities: $8,439
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 24.73%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $51,369
24. Houston, Texas
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,596
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,157
- Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,492.07
- Annual utilities cost: $3,139.15
- Annual transportation cost: $5,036.08
- Total annual cost of necessities: $34,491
Income left over after necessities: $8,677
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 20.10%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $68,983
25. Louisville, Kentucky
- Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,680
- Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,258
- Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,099
- Annual grocery cost: $3,625.86
- Annual healthcare cost: $3,481.06
- Annual utilities cost: $3,018.78
- Annual transportation cost: $4,367.42
- Total annual cost of necessities: $29,592
Income left over after necessities: $9,088
Percentage of income left over after necessities: 23.49%
Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,185
Jami Farkas and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cities where the average salary isn't enough to get by, by looking at 50 of the most populated cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, along these criteria: (1) median non-family income from the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau; (2) average monthly/annual rent from Zillow's February 2023 data; (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Factors (2) and (3) were then combined to give each city a (4) total annual necessities cost, which then was subtracted from each city's-family median income to give each city (5) leftover income after necessities. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 3, 2023.
The U.S. Census Bureau defines a nonfamily household as "a householder living alone (a one-person household) or where the householder shares the home exclusively with people to whom he/she is not related."
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By
