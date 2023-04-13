Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

The adage about the three most important things in real estate -- location, location, location -- speaks to more than where you live. It's about how you live, too. From the size of your paycheck to how much your groceries will cost, your location plays a big role in your household finances.

In some cases, your home city might provide you with a lot more disposable income to save or invest after paying your bills each month. In other cases, where you live is possibly one of the main reasons why it feels like you're fighting a losing battle with your budget every month.

Read: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

More: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

That's why GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out where residents are getting a deal on the cost of living and where Americans are regularly forced to dig themselves out of a financial hole.

To see the regional differences in how much of the typical paycheck is left over after covering costs, the study took 50 of the most populated U.S. cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, and compared the average salary with the annual cost of necessities such as housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation. We pared the list to 25 cities where the cost to live "comfortably" outpaces the median income of a person residing in a nonfamily situation.

The definition of living "comfortably" can vary, but it generally follows the 50/30/20 rule, meaning half your income goes to necessities, 20% for savings and the remaining 30% for fun, such as vacations and entertainment. In some cities, the area's median income barely covers the cost of necessities, with little - or nothing - left over. In others, it won't even pay the rent.

The results of GOBankingRates' study show how your home city plays a huge role in determining a budget that you can live with. Take a look, starting with the cities that are the most unaffordable on a median income.

1. Miami, Florida

Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,506

$36,506 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,238

$3,238 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $38,861

$38,861 Annual grocery cost: $4,010.87

$4,010.87 Annual healthcare cost: $3,818.88

$3,818.88 Annual utilities cost: $3,106.62

$3,106.62 Annual transportation cost: $6,115.24

$6,115.24 Total annual cost of necessities: $55,912

Income left over after necessities: minus-$19,406

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-53.16%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $111,825

Take Our Poll: Would You Move for a Job That Paid You a $10,000 Signing Bonus?

2. New York, New York

Median income for a nonfamily household: $52,862

$52,862 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,312

$3,312 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $39,745

$39,745 Annual grocery cost: $4,358.51

$4,358.51 Annual healthcare cost: $4,685.47

$4,685.47 Annual utilities cost: $4,895.77

$4,895.77 Annual transportation cost: $7,664.15

$7,664.15 Total annual cost of necessities: $61,349

Income left over after necessities: minus-$8,487

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-16.05%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $122,697

3. Detroit, Michigan

Median income for a nonfamily household: $25,140

$25,140 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,202

$1,202 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,420

$14,420 Annual grocery cost: $3,326.82

$3,326.82 Annual healthcare cost: $3,003.70

$3,003.70 Annual utilities cost: $2,917.94

$2,917.94 Annual transportation cost: $7,545.66

$7,545.66 Total annual cost of necessities: $31,215

Income left over after necessities: minus-$6,075

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-24.16%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,429

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

Median income for a nonfamily household: $30,974

$30,974 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,649

$1,649 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,785

$19,785 Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

$3,708.10 Annual healthcare cost: $3,741.77

$3,741.77 Annual utilities cost: $2,839.87

$2,839.87 Annual transportation cost: $5,607.40

$5,607.40 Total annual cost of necessities: $35,682

Income left over after necessities: minus-$4,708

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-15.20%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,364

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

5. El Paso, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $29,241

$29,241 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,464

$1,464 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,569

$17,569 Annual grocery cost: $3,438.96

$3,438.96 Annual healthcare cost: $3,536.14

$3,536.14 Annual utilities cost: $3,158.66

$3,158.66 Annual transportation cost: $3,889.21

$3,889.21 Total annual cost of necessities: $31,592

Income left over after necessities: minus-$2,351

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-8.04%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,184

6. Fresno, California

Median income for a nonfamily household: $35,978

$35,978 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,769

$1,769 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,230

$21,230 Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

$3,708.10 Annual healthcare cost: $3,418.63

$3,418.63 Annual utilities cost: $3,656.37

$3,656.37 Annual transportation cost: $4,303.94

$4,303.94 Total annual cost of necessities: $36,317

Income left over after necessities: minus-$339

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-0.94%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $72,635

7. Los Angeles, California

Median income for a nonfamily household: $51,790

$51,790 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,877

$2,877 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $34,523

$34,523 Annual grocery cost: $3,891.26

$3,891.26 Annual healthcare cost: $3,304.80

$3,304.80 Annual utilities cost: $3,048.06

$3,048.06 Annual transportation cost: $6,995.50

$6,995.50 Total annual cost of necessities: $51,763

Income left over after necessities: $27

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 0.05%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $103,526

Advice: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,794

$38,794 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,700

$1,700 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,399

$20,399 Annual grocery cost: $3,831.45

$3,831.45 Annual healthcare cost: $3,749.11

$3,749.11 Annual utilities cost: $3,503.48

$3,503.48 Annual transportation cost: $6,005.21

$6,005.21 Total annual cost of necessities: $37,489

Income left over after necessities: $1,305

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 3.36%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,977

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

Median income for a nonfamily household: $39,001

$39,001 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,784

$1,784 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,414

$21,414 Annual grocery cost: $3,823.97

$3,823.97 Annual healthcare cost: $3,414.96

$3,414.96 Annual utilities cost: $3,337.58

$3,337.58 Annual transportation cost: $5,438.12

$5,438.12 Total annual cost of necessities: $37,429

Income left over after necessities: $1,572

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 4.03%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,857

10. Tucson, Arizona

Median income for a nonfamily household: $33,633

$33,633 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,490

$1,490 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,881

$17,881 Annual grocery cost: $3,569.79

$3,569.79 Annual healthcare cost: $3,135.89

$3,135.89 Annual utilities cost: $3,233.48

$3,233.48 Annual transportation cost: $4,088.11

$4,088.11 Total annual cost of necessities: $31,908

Income left over after necessities: $1,725

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 5.13%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,816

Next: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

11. Memphis, Tennessee

Median income for a nonfamily household: $31,942

$31,942 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,305

$1,305 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,664

$15,664 Annual grocery cost: $3,487.55

$3,487.55 Annual healthcare cost: $3,554.50

$3,554.50 Annual utilities cost: $3,132.64

$3,132.64 Annual transportation cost: $3,999.24

$3,999.24 Total annual cost of necessities: $29,838

$29,838 Income left over after necessities: $2,104

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 6.59%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,676

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,144

$40,144 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,658

$1,658 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,895

$19,895 Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10

$3,708.10 Annual healthcare cost: $3,679.34

$3,679.34 Annual utilities cost: $3,344.08

$3,344.08 Annual transportation cost: $4,291.25

$4,291.25 Total annual cost of necessities: $34,918

Income left over after necessities: $5,226

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 13.02%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,836

13. San Antonio, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,198

$37,198 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,453

$1,453 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,436

$17,436 Annual grocery cost: $3,416.53

$3,416.53 Annual healthcare cost: $3,514.10

$3,514.10 Annual utilities cost: $3,087.10

$3,087.10 Annual transportation cost: $4,202.38

$4,202.38 Total annual cost of necessities: $31,656

Income left over after necessities: $5,542

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 14.90%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,312

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

14. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,242

$34,242 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,162

$1,162 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,941

$13,941 Annual grocery cost: $3,472.60

$3,472.60 Annual healthcare cost: $3,422.30

$3,422.30 Annual utilities cost: $3,292.04

$3,292.04 Annual transportation cost: $4,320.87

$4,320.87 Total annual cost of necessities: $28,449

Income left over after necessities: $5,793

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.92%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,899

15. Baltimore, Maryland

Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,989

$40,989 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,605

$1,605 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,266

$19,266 Annual grocery cost: $3,663.24

$3,663.24 Annual healthcare cost: $3,106.51

$3,106.51 Annual utilities cost: $3,490.47

$3,490.47 Annual transportation cost: $5,264.61

$5,264.61 Total annual cost of necessities: $34,790

Income left over after necessities: $6,199

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 15.12%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,581

16. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,579

$37,579 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,487

$1,487 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,844

$17,844 Annual grocery cost: $3,588.48

$3,588.48 Annual healthcare cost: $2,930.26

$2,930.26 Annual utilities cost: $3,161.92

$3,161.92 Annual transportation cost: $3,783.41

$3,783.41 Total annual cost of necessities: $31,308

Income left over after necessities: $6,271

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.69%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,616

Related: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

17. Arlington, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168

$43,168 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,688

$1,688 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,256

$20,256 Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98

$3,666.98 Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30

$3,646.30 Annual utilities cost: $3,253.00

$3,253.00 Annual transportation cost: $4,849.87

$4,849.87 Total annual cost of necessities: $35,673

Income left over after necessities: $7,495

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.36%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,345

18. Mesa, Arizona

Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,321

$43,321 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,717

$1,717 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,604

$20,604 Annual grocery cost: $3,633.34

$3,633.34 Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60

$3,396.60 Annual utilities cost: $3,256.25

$3,256.25 Annual transportation cost: $4,824.48

$4,824.48 Total annual cost of necessities: $35,715

Income left over after necessities: $7,606

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.56%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,430

19. Fort Worth, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $44,254

$44,254 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,766

$1,766 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,187

$21,187 Annual grocery cost: $3,652.03

$3,652.03 Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30

$3,646.30 Annual utilities cost: $3,269.27

$3,269.27 Annual transportation cost: $4,820.25

$4,820.25 Total annual cost of necessities: $36,575

Income left over after necessities: $7,679

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.35%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,150

Find Out: How Many Americans Have $100,000 Saved for Retirement?

20. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,918

$37,918 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,307

$1,307 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,686

$15,686 Annual grocery cost: $3,498.77

$3,498.77 Annual healthcare cost: $3,683.02

$3,683.02 Annual utilities cost: $2,934.21

$2,934.21 Annual transportation cost: $3,842.66

$3,842.66 Total annual cost of necessities: $29,645

Income left over after necessities: $8,273

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 21.82%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,289

21. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,490

$36,490 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,163

$1,163 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,957

$13,957 Annual grocery cost: $3,547.36

$3,547.36 Annual healthcare cost: $3,796.85

$3,796.85 Annual utilities cost: $3,109.87

$3,109.87 Annual transportation cost: $3,796.10

$3,796.10 Total annual cost of necessities: $28,207

Income left over after necessities: $8,283

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 22.70%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,415

22. Phoenix, Arizona

Median income for a nonfamily household: $$44,828

$$44,828 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,765

$1,765 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,178

$21,178 Annual grocery cost: $3,637.07

$3,637.07 Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60

$3,396.60 Annual utilities cost: $3,311.55

$3,311.55 Annual transportation cost: $4,989.53

$4,989.53 Total annual cost of necessities: $36,512

Income left over after necessities: $8,316

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 18.55%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,025

Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now

23. Wichita, Kansas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,123

$34,123 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $965

$965 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,586

$11,586 Annual grocery cost: $3,551.10

$3,551.10 Annual healthcare cost: $3,778.49

$3,778.49 Annual utilities cost: $3,366.86

$3,366.86 Annual transportation cost: $3,402.53

$3,402.53 Total annual cost of necessities: $25,684

Income left over after necessities: $8,439

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 24.73%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $51,369

24. Houston, Texas

Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168

$43,168 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,596

$1,596 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,157

$19,157 Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98

$3,666.98 Annual healthcare cost: $3,492.07

$3,492.07 Annual utilities cost: $3,139.15

$3,139.15 Annual transportation cost: $5,036.08

$5,036.08 Total annual cost of necessities: $34,491

Income left over after necessities: $8,677

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 20.10%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $68,983

25. Louisville, Kentucky

Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,680

$38,680 Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,258

$1,258 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,099

$15,099 Annual grocery cost: $3,625.86

$3,625.86 Annual healthcare cost: $3,481.06

$3,481.06 Annual utilities cost: $3,018.78

$3,018.78 Annual transportation cost: $4,367.42

$4,367.42 Total annual cost of necessities: $29,592

Income left over after necessities: $9,088

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 23.49%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,185

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cities where the average salary isn't enough to get by, by looking at 50 of the most populated cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, along these criteria: (1) median non-family income from the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau; (2) average monthly/annual rent from Zillow's February 2023 data; (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Factors (2) and (3) were then combined to give each city a (4) total annual necessities cost, which then was subtracted from each city's-family median income to give each city (5) leftover income after necessities. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 3, 2023.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines a nonfamily household as "a householder living alone (a one-person household) or where the householder shares the home exclusively with people to whom he/she is not related."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.