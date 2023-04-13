Personal Finance

Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

April 13, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by Joel Anderson for GOBankingRates

The adage about the three most important things in real estate -- location, location, location -- speaks to more than where you live. It's about how you live, too. From the size of your paycheck to how much your groceries will cost, your location plays a big role in your household finances.

In some cases, your home city might provide you with a lot more disposable income to save or invest after paying your bills each month. In other cases, where you live is possibly one of the main reasons why it feels like you're fighting a losing battle with your budget every month.

That's why GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out where residents are getting a deal on the cost of living and where Americans are regularly forced to dig themselves out of a financial hole.

To see the regional differences in how much of the typical paycheck is left over after covering costs, the study took 50 of the most populated U.S. cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, and compared the average salary with the annual cost of necessities such as housing, groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation. We pared the list to 25 cities where the cost to live "comfortably" outpaces the median income of a person residing in a nonfamily situation.

The definition of living "comfortably" can vary, but it generally follows the 50/30/20 rule, meaning half your income goes to necessities, 20% for savings and the remaining 30% for fun, such as vacations and entertainment. In some cities, the area's median income barely covers the cost of necessities, with little - or nothing - left over. In others, it won't even pay the rent.

The results of GOBankingRates' study show how your home city plays a huge role in determining a budget that you can live with. Take a look, starting with the cities that are the most unaffordable on a median income.

Art Deco buildings and palm trees on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

1. Miami, Florida

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,506
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,238
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $38,861
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,010.87
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,818.88
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,106.62
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,115.24
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $55,912

Income left over after necessities: minus-$19,406

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-53.16%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $111,825

Traffic on Brooklyn Bridge at sunset with Manhattan skyline in the background (New York, USA).

2. New York, New York

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $52,862
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $3,312
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $39,745
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,358.51
  • Annual healthcare cost: $4,685.47
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,895.77
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,664.15
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $61,349

Income left over after necessities: minus-$8,487

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-16.05%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $122,697

Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

3. Detroit, Michigan

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $25,140
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,202
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $14,420
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,326.82
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,003.70
  • Annual utilities cost: $2,917.94
  • Annual transportation cost: $7,545.66
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,215

Income left over after necessities: minus-$6,075

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-24.16%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,429

Jackson Square, New Orleans

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $30,974
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,649
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,785
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,741.77
  • Annual utilities cost: $2,839.87
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,607.40
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $35,682

Income left over after necessities: minus-$4,708

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-15.20%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,364

El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

5. El Paso, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $29,241
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,464
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,569
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,438.96
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,536.14
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,158.66
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,889.21
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,592

Income left over after necessities: minus-$2,351

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-8.04%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,184

Fresno California

6. Fresno, California

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $35,978
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,769
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,230
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,418.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,656.37
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,303.94
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $36,317

Income left over after necessities: minus-$339

Percentage of income left over after necessities: minus-0.94%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $72,635

the skyline of los angeles during sunrise.

7. Los Angeles, California

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $51,790
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,877
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $34,523
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,891.26
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,304.80
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,048.06
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,995.50
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $51,763

Income left over after necessities: $27

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 0.05%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $103,526

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA dawn on the Schuylkill River at Boathouse Row.

8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,794
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,700
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,399
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,831.45
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,749.11
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,503.48
  • Annual transportation cost: $6,005.21
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $37,489

Income left over after necessities: $1,305

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 3.36%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,977

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $39,001
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,784
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,414
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,823.97
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,414.96
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,337.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,438.12
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $37,429

Income left over after necessities: $1,572

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 4.03%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $74,857

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

10. Tucson, Arizona

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $33,633
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,490
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,881
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,569.79
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,135.89
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,233.48
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,088.11
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,908

Income left over after necessities: $1,725

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 5.13%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,816

Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

11. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $31,942
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,305
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,664
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,487.55
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,554.50
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,132.64
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,999.24
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $29,838
  • Income left over after necessities: $2,104

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 6.59%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,676

Jacksonville, Flordia

12. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,144
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,658
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,895
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,708.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,679.34
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,344.08
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,291.25
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $34,918

Income left over after necessities: $5,226

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 13.02%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,836

San Antonio, Texas, USA - April 14, 2013: Tourists riding in tour boat and eating at restaurants along The Riverwalk in San Antonio Texas.

13. San Antonio, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,198
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,453
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,436
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,416.53
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,514.10
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,087.10
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,202.38
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,656

Income left over after necessities: $5,542

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 14.90%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $63,312

Milwaukee-Wisconsin

14. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,242
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,162
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,941
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,472.60
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,422.30
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,292.04
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,320.87
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $28,449

Income left over after necessities: $5,793

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.92%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,899

11216, Baltimore - Maryland, Horizontal, States, america

15. Baltimore, Maryland

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $40,989
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,605
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,266
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,663.24
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,106.51
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,490.47
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,264.61
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $34,790

Income left over after necessities: $6,199

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 15.12%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $69,581

Albuquerque New Mexico Balloon Fiesta

16. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,579
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,487
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $17,844
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,588.48
  • Annual healthcare cost: $2,930.26
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,161.92
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,783.41
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $31,308

Income left over after necessities: $6,271

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 16.69%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $62,616

Arlington Texas

17. Arlington, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,688
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,256
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,253.00
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,849.87
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $35,673

Income left over after necessities: $7,495

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.36%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,345

Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

18. Mesa, Arizona

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,321
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,717
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $20,604
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,633.34
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,256.25
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,824.48
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $35,715

Income left over after necessities: $7,606

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.56%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $71,430

Skyline of Fort Worth Texas at night

19. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $44,254
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,766
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,187
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,652.03
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,646.30
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,269.27
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,820.25
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $36,575

Income left over after necessities: $7,679

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 17.35%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,150

Indianapolis, Indiana canal walk

20. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $37,918
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,307
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,686
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,498.77
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,683.02
  • Annual utilities cost: $2,934.21
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,842.66
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $29,645

Income left over after necessities: $8,273

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 21.82%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,289

Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

21. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $36,490
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,163
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $13,957
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,547.36
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,796.85
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,109.87
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,796.10
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $28,207

Income left over after necessities: $8,283

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 22.70%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $56,415

Phoenix arizona skyline

22. Phoenix, Arizona

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $$44,828
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,765
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $21,178
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,637.07
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,396.60
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,311.55
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,989.53
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $36,512

Income left over after necessities: $8,316

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 18.55%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $73,025

Lighting of the flames at the Keeper of the Plains steel sculpture on the Arkansas River.

23. Wichita, Kansas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $34,123
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $965
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $11,586
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,551.10
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,778.49
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,366.86
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,402.53
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $25,684

Income left over after necessities: $8,439

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 24.73%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $51,369

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

24. Houston, Texas

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $43,168
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,596
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $19,157
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,666.98
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,492.07
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,139.15
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,036.08
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $34,491

Income left over after necessities: $8,677

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 20.10%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $68,983

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA - JUNE 12, 2016: Louisville, located on the banks of the Ohio River, is home to the Kentucky Derby and the hometown of Muhammad Ali.

25. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Median income for a nonfamily household: $38,680
  • Monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,258
  • Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,099
  • Annual grocery cost: $3,625.86
  • Annual healthcare cost: $3,481.06
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,018.78
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,367.42
  • Total annual cost of necessities: $29,592

Income left over after necessities: $9,088

Percentage of income left over after necessities: 23.49%

Salary needed to live "comfortably": $59,185

Jami Farkas and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cities where the average salary isn't enough to get by, by looking at 50 of the most populated cities, according to the United States Census Bureau, along these criteria: (1) median non-family income from the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau; (2) average monthly/annual rent from Zillow's February 2023 data; (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Factors (2) and (3) were then combined to give each city a (4) total annual necessities cost, which then was subtracted from each city's-family median income to give each city (5) leftover income after necessities. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 3, 2023.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines a nonfamily household as "a householder living alone (a one-person household) or where the householder shares the home exclusively with people to whom he/she is not related."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

