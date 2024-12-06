News & Insights

CITIC Telecom Announces Board and Committee Structure

December 06, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

CITIC Telecom International Holdings (HK:1883) has released an update.

CITIC Telecom International Holdings has outlined its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, along with their roles in various committees. The composition reflects a structured governance approach with specific assignments to committees such as Remuneration, Nomination, Audit, and Finance. This strategic board formation aims to enhance corporate oversight and decision-making for investors.

