CITIC Telecom Announces Board and Committee Structure

CITIC Telecom International Holdings (HK:1883) has released an update.

CITIC Telecom International Holdings has outlined its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, along with their roles in various committees. The composition reflects a structured governance approach with specific assignments to committees such as Remuneration, Nomination, Audit, and Finance. This strategic board formation aims to enhance corporate oversight and decision-making for investors.

