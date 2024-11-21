CITIC Securities Schedules Key December Meeting

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

CITIC Securities Co has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 12 in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on the election of a new Executive Director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy to influence the company’s future direction. The meeting is set to conclude in half a day, making it a concise yet pivotal event for stakeholders.

