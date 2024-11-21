News & Insights

Stocks
CIIHF

CITIC Securities Schedules Key December Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CITIC Securities Co has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 12 in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on the election of a new Executive Director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy to influence the company’s future direction. The meeting is set to conclude in half a day, making it a concise yet pivotal event for stakeholders.

For further insights into HK:6030 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIIHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.