CITIC Securities Company (SEHK:6030) Price Target Increased by 10.76% to 39.86

The average one-year price target for CITIC Securities Company (SEHK:6030) has been revised to HK$39.86 / share. This is an increase of 10.76% from the prior estimate of HK$35.99 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$33.13 to a high of HK$46.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.76% from the latest reported closing price of HK$30.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in CITIC Securities Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6030 is 0.15%, an increase of 24.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 129,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,067K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,316K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6030 by 30.75% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,514K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,669K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6030 by 30.81% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,660K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,478K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6030 by 17.82% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 9,001K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares , representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6030 by 13.54% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,232K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

