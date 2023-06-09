Citic Securities Co - ADR (CIIHY) Declares $0.69 Dividend

Citic Securities Co - ADR said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.69 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on September 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citic Securities Co - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIIHY is 0.00%, an increase of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.85% to 62K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.13% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citic Securities Co - ADR is 25.72. The forecasts range from a low of 17.34 to a high of $37.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.13% from its latest reported closing price of 18.62.

The projected annual revenue for Citic Securities Co - ADR is 85,638MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIIHY by 15.25% over the last quarter.

