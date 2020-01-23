CITIC Capital plans $200 mln U.S. IPO for "blank cheque" company

Chinese private equity firm CITIC Capital plans to raise $200 million by listing a "blank cheque" special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
