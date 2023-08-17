News & Insights

US Markets
C

Citibank subpoenaed over US House probe into alleged data sharing with FBI

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

August 17, 2023 — 05:04 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Banking group Citibank was subpoenaed on Thursday by Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan for a congressional probe into data sharing by banks with the FBI.

Panels in the Republican-led chamber are probing major banks sharing Americans' private financial data with the FBI without legal process for transactions made in the Washington, D.C., area around Jan. 6, 2021, Jordan said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;)) Keywords: CITIGROUP USA/CONGRESS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.