Citibank Nominees Gains Significant Stake in Metro Mining

Metro Mining Limited has announced that Citibank Nominees Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder with a significant stake of 589,583,923 fully paid ordinary shares, representing 9.9% voting power. This development underscores a major investment move in the company, attracting attention from market watchers.

