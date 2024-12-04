Citibank Nominees Gains Significant Stake in Metro Mining

News & Insights

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has announced that Citibank Nominees Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder with a significant stake of 589,583,923 fully paid ordinary shares, representing 9.9% voting power. This development underscores a major investment move in the company, attracting attention from market watchers.

