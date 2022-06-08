Citibank Bonus Promotions Of June 2022: Earn Up To $2,500 By Opening A New Account

Citibank is a top-20 global financial institution and the fourth-largest bank in the U.S.—and it wants to keep growing. To that end, Citi is looking to lure new customers and large deposits by offering up to $1,500 for opening a checking account and up to $2,500 for opening a savings account.

The Citibank checking and savings bonuses are among the most attractive offers available for new account holders, and customers are not required to make direct deposits to qualify, which is often the case with welcome bonuses. But the promotions do require you to keep a substantial amount of money on deposit for a few months to earn the most cash.

The information for these offers has been collected independently by Forbes Advisor. The offer details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by Citibank.

How Can You Earn a Citibank Bonus?

Citibank promotions for new checking and savings accounts work similarly, and are based on the amount you deposit and maintain in the account. Generally, you need to:

Open a new account under a Citi checking bonus or Citi savings bonus promotion.

Deposit new-to-Citibank funds into your account within 20 to 30 days.

Receive your bonus after keeping your required deposit in place for 60 days.

The details of the Citi.com bonus offers vary, though they all require a customer to open a new account with “new-to-Citibank funds.”

The bank says that’s money deposited from an external account or payee other than Citibank using a domestic ACH transfer, direct deposit, a wire transfer or a check drawn on another bank. But cash deposits and person-to-person transfers (using services including Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo and Zelle) do not count.

Here are the current Citibank bonuses available, with details accurate as of June 8, 2022.

Citibank Promotions for 2022

Citi Checking Account Bonus:

Though Citibank branches are located only in major metro areas, customers enjoy access to one of the largest ATM networks, with more than 65,000 fee-free ATMs across the U.S. Also noteworthy about Citi is that it’s running a welcome bonus offer for new checking accounts that does not require customers to set up direct deposits, which is a bit uncommon.

Several checking account packages are eligible for the promotion, with monthly maintenance fees ranging from $0 to $30.

What is the offer? You .

You . When do you receive your bonus? Citibank says you will receive the cash within 90 calendar days after you complete the required activities.

Citibank says you will receive the cash within 90 calendar days after you complete the required activities. Is there a time limit on the offer? The new account must be opened by July 17, 2022.

The new account must be opened by July 17, 2022. Can you avoid the monthly service fee? If you choose a checking account with a monthly maintenance charge, you can get a fee waiver by maintaining a minimum average monthly balance across all your eligible accounts at Citibank. Avoid the monthly fee on by keeping a combined balance of at least $1,500. Or, make one qualifying direct deposit and one qualifying bill payment per statement period. Avoid the monthly fee on a regular account by maintaining a combined balance of at least $10,000. Avoid the monthly fee on by maintaining a combined balance of at least $50,000.

If you choose a checking account with a monthly maintenance charge, you can get a fee waiver by maintaining a minimum average monthly balance across all your eligible accounts at Citibank.

Citi Savings Account Bonus:

Citi offers bonuses on a variety of savings accounts carrying monthly maintenance fees ranging from $4.50 to $30.

What is the offer? Open a new Citi savings account, deposit new-to-Citibank funds within 20 days (30 days if you open the account over the phone), maintain a balance for an additional 60 calendar days and receive a cash bonus.

Open a new Citi savings account, deposit new-to-Citibank funds within 20 days (30 days if you open the account over the phone), maintain a balance for an additional 60 calendar days and receive a cash bonus. How much can you earn? .

. When do you receive your bonus? Your bonus will be deposited within 90 calendar days after you complete the required activities, Citi says.

Your bonus will be deposited within 90 calendar days after you complete the required activities, Citi says. Is there a time limit on the offer? The new account must be opened by July 17, 2022.

The new account must be opened by July 17, 2022. Can you avoid the monthly service fee? Citibank savings account maintenance fees will be waived if you complete required activities or maintain a minimum balance: Avoid $4.50 monthly fees on Access and Basic savings by maintaining an average balance of $500. Avoid monthly fees on savings accounts linked to checking by making one qualifying direct deposit or bill payment per statement period, or by maintaining a $1,500 combined balance across linked accounts. Avoid monthly fees on linked to checking by making one qualifying direct deposit and one qualifying bill payment per statement period, or by maintaining a $1,500 combined balance across linked accounts. Avoid monthly fees on The by maintaining a combined $10,000 average balance across eligible linked accounts. Avoid monthly fees on the by maintaining a combined $50,000 average balance across eligible linked accounts.

Citibank savings account maintenance fees will be waived if you complete required activities or maintain a minimum balance:

Citi Business Checking Account Bonus:

Citi offers a slate of business checking options, including a basic account for smaller businesses; a account for companies with a high number of monthly transactions; and an account geared toward businesses that tend to keep bigger balances. The accounts come with monthly maintenance fees ranging from $15 to $30.

What is the offer? Open a new Citi Business Analyzed, Streamlined or Flexible checking account, deposit new-to-Citibank funds within 30 days, maintain your balance for an additional 60 calendar days and receive a cash bonus.

Open a new Citi Business Analyzed, Streamlined or Flexible checking account, deposit new-to-Citibank funds within 30 days, maintain your balance for an additional 60 calendar days and receive a cash bonus. How much can you earn? .

. When do you receive your bonus? The bonus will be credited to your account within 90 days from the end of the month in which you complete the required activities.

The bonus will be credited to your account within 90 days from the end of the month in which you complete the required activities. Is there a time limit on the offer? The new account must be opened by July 5, 2022.

The new account must be opened by July 5, 2022. Can you avoid the monthly service fee? Your fees will be waived if you: Maintain a monthly average balance of $5,000 in CitiBusiness Streamlined Checking. Maintain a monthly average balance of $10,000 in CitiBusiness Flexible Checking. Maintain a monthly average balance of $5,000 in CitiBusiness Analyzed Checking.

Your fees will be waived if you:

What Else Should You Know About Citibank Bonus Offers?

Your Bonus May Be Taxable

Your Citibank welcome bonus will be reported to the IRS as interest income. Citibank will report your interest income on IRS Form 1099-INT for people in the U.S,. and on Form 1042-S for those in other countries. Citi advises that you consult with a tax advisor.

You Might Qualify Even If You’re an Existing Citibank Customer

Citi’s welcome offers are available to both new and existing Citibank customers, even some who already have an account similar to one covered by a bonus.

To take advantage of Citi’s personal checking account promotion, you must not have owned a Citi checking account within the last 180 days. But the offer terms don’t bar you from opening a new checking account and receiving a bonus if you have another type of Citibank account.

The personal savings account offer is looser. The fine print states that the bonus is available to new and existing Citibank customers, and the promotion doesn’t mention any restrictions if you already have a savings account with Citi.

The only restriction on the business checking bonus is that you must not have held a Citibank business checking account during the previous 180 days.

Citibank Bonuses Are Not Available in All Areas

Citibank bonuses are not offered everywhere, so always check the terms and conditions to be certain you are in an eligible market.

Citi’s checking account bonuses are available within most of the U.S.

But Citibank’s savings account welcome bonuses are available only to customers who open an account in a branch or use a residential address in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, California, Nevada or select markets in Illinois and Florida.

Citibank business checking bonuses are even more restrictive, as the accounts must be opened in a branch location. Those are currently found only in the following metro areas: Los Angeles; San Diego; San Francisco; Miami; Chicago; Baltimore; Las Vegas; New York; Washington, D.C.; and Orange County and Riverside, California.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a new checking or savings account and have thousands of dollars you’re willing to tie up for a few months, you can receive a hefty welcome bonus from Citibank when you open an account.

But before you move forward, make sure Citibank is a good fit for you, given its rather limited retail banking presence. For all of your options, take a peek at the best bank bonuses to see what offers are currently available. You might be able to score a nice chunk of change without having to sit on a big hunk of your money.

