Citi views Packaging Corp. price hike news as positive for Containerboard group

Citi notes that according to media reports, Packaging Corp. (PKG) has announced a $70/ton linerboard price increase and $90/ton medium price increase effective January 1, 2025. This follows the firm’s expectation for a 3rd price hike for 2024 announced around Thanksgiving, for implementation in Q1 2025. Notably, Packaging Corp. announced a price hike last year around this time. It’s not clear to Citi whether other major producers like Smurfit Westrock (SW) have followed the hike; Cascades (CADNF) announced a 3rd hike in September that ultimately was not followed by competitors. The firm expects Packaging Corp.’s hike will be followed, but awaits confirmation. Citi views the price hike announcement as positive for the Containerboard group, which is benefiting from consolidation, normalizing demand, and increased supply discipline.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PKG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.