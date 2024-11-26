Citi ups United Airlines target, removes from Focus List

Citi raised the firm’s price target on United Airlines (UAL) to $122 from $98 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm also removed the shares from its Focus List. Citi shifted the stock’s target multiple from 7.6-times to 9.5-times. Citi says that although Delta (DAL) and United remain its favorite U.S. airline carriers, it elevated American Airlines (AAL) in the rank order.

