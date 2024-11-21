Citi ups Nvidia target, opens ‘positive catalyst watch"

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $175 from $170 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The analyst also opened a “90-day positive catalyst watch” on the shares. Nvidia reported “beat and raise” results and management hit on three key investor topics going into the call – Blackwell ramp is in “full steam,” gross margin will trough in the April quarter and artificial intelligence is scaling, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi opened a positive catalyst watch into January’s CES where it expects Blackwell sales expectations to move higher and management to talk about the inference led enterprise and robotics industrial demand inflection.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.