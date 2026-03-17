Citi Trends Swings To Net Profit In Q4; Stock Surges 13.6%

(RTTNews) - Off-price value retailer Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) reported Tuesday net income for the fourth quarter of $7.41 million or $0.88 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.18 million or $1.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total sales for the quarter grew 9.1 percent to $230.39 million from $211.17 million in the same quarter last year.

The company delivered 8.9 percent comparable store sales growth in fourth quarter, or 15.3 percent on a two-year basis, marking our sixth consecutive quarter of positive comps.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CTRN is trading on the Nasdaq at $50.16, up $5.99 or 13.56 percent.

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