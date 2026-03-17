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CTRN

Citi Trends Swings To Net Profit In Q4; Stock Surges 13.6%

March 17, 2026 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Off-price value retailer Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) reported Tuesday net income for the fourth quarter of $7.41 million or $0.88 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.18 million or $1.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total sales for the quarter grew 9.1 percent to $230.39 million from $211.17 million in the same quarter last year.

The company delivered 8.9 percent comparable store sales growth in fourth quarter, or 15.3 percent on a two-year basis, marking our sixth consecutive quarter of positive comps.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CTRN is trading on the Nasdaq at $50.16, up $5.99 or 13.56 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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