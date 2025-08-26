Citi Trends Swings To Net Profit In Q2; Boosts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Specialty value retailer Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) reported Tuesday net income for the second quarter of $3.82 million or $0.46 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.41 million or $2.21 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total sales for the quarter grew 8.0 percent to $190.75 million from $176.55 million in the same quarter last year. Comparable store sales increased 9.2 percent.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.01 per share on sales of $188.20 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now expects comparable store sales growth of mid to high-single digits, up from the previous outlook of mid-single digit growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.