Citi Trends Q2 Loss Widens, But Beats Estimates; Affirms Outlook - Update

August 22, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Citi Trends (CTRN) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$5.032 million, or -$0.61 per share. This compares with -$2.536 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Citi Trends reported adjusted earnings of -$0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $173.554 million from $185.012 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, Citi Trends has reaffirmed its outlook. The company still expects its sales growth to be in the range of negative mid single-digits to negative low single-digits. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post revenue of $751.17 million, for the year.

The company continues to expect EBITDA of $5 million to $20 million, with a capital expenditure range of $15 million - $20 million, for the year.

Citi Trends Q2 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$5.032 Mln. vs. -$2.536 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.61 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $173.554 Mln vs. $185.012 Mln last year.

