Citi Trends Q1 sales decline

(RTTNews) - Citi Trends (CTRN) announced earnings for first quarter of $30.203M

The company's earnings totaled $30.203M, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $30.897 million, or $3.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.0% to $208.215M from $285.381 million last year.

Citi Trends earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $30.203M. vs. $30.897 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.59 vs. $3.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $208.215M vs. $285.381 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.75 Full year revenue guidance: $860 mln to $880 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.