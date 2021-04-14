Markets
Citi Trends Q1 Comparable Store Sales Up 74.5%; Sees Q1 Results Above View

(RTTNews) - Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) reported that its comparable store sales for the first quarter through April 3, 2021 increased 74.5% compared to the same period in 2020. Total sales for the first quarter increased 77.2% compared to the same period in the prior year.

The company expects earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.90. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company estimates first quarter total sales to be in the range of $280 million to $285 million or an increase of 141% to 145% as compared to the same period in 2020. Analysts expect revenues of $213.5 million for the first-quarter.

