News & Insights

Stocks
CTRN

Citi Trends price target raised to $28 from $20 at DA Davidson

December 04, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker raised the firm’s price target on Citi Trends (CTRN) to $28 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company was also added to the firm’s “Stampede” list, with the firm seeing the stock as a “turnaround story” that is being driven by new management and specifically a new CEO, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given the improving trends, DA Davidson sees a path back to mid-single digit EBITDA margins in the coming years for Citi Trends, supported by improved merchandising and operations and potentially accelerating store growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CTRN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.