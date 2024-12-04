Citi Trends price target raised to $28 from $20 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker raised the firm’s price target on Citi Trends (CTRN) to $28 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company was also added to the firm’s “Stampede” list, with the firm seeing the stock as a “turnaround story” that is being driven by new management and specifically a new CEO, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given the improving trends, DA Davidson sees a path back to mid-single digit EBITDA margins in the coming years for Citi Trends, supported by improved merchandising and operations and potentially accelerating store growth.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CTRN:
- Citi Trends Reports Q3 2024 Results and Raises Outlook
- Morning Movers: U.S. Steel falls following Trump vow to block Nippon deal
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 03, 2024
- Citi Trends sees 2H24 revenue flat to down mid-single digits
- Citi Trends reports Q3 EPS (86c), consensus (75c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.