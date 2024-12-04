News & Insights

Citi Trends price target raised to $20 from $14 at Craig-Hallum

December 04, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Citi Trends (CTRN) to $20 from $14 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm notes Citi Trends delivered a strong Q3 update that saw sales and profitability beats driven by improved traffic trends and a more compelling assortment. Guidance for Q4 also came in better-than-expected, with same-store sales trends sustaining at high single digits in November, Craig-Hallum adds.

