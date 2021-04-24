Citi Trends, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTRN) 30% Jump Shows Its Popularity With Investors

Despite an already strong run, Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 30% in the last thirty days. The last 30 days were the cherry on top of the stock's 1,031% gain in the last year, which is nothing short of spectacular.

After such a large jump in price, Citi Trends may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.5x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Citi Trends has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:CTRN Price Based on Past Earnings April 24th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Citi Trends will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Citi Trends' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Citi Trends' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 65%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 125% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 37% per annum during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Citi Trends is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Citi Trends' P/E

The strong share price surge has got Citi Trends' P/E rushing to great heights as well. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Citi Trends maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Citi Trends, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Citi Trends. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.