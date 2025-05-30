CITI TRENDS Earnings Preview: Recent $CTRN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CITI TRENDS ($CTRN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $199,832,790 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.

CITI TRENDS Insider Trading Activity

CITI TRENDS insiders have traded $CTRN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN DUSKIN sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $317,271

KATRINA GEORGE (VP of Human Resources) sold 262 shares for an estimated $7,037

CITI TRENDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of CITI TRENDS stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITI TRENDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTRN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $20.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Mike Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 12/03/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

