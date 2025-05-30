Stocks
CTRN

CITI TRENDS Earnings Preview: Recent $CTRN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 30, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

CITI TRENDS ($CTRN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $199,832,790 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.

CITI TRENDS Insider Trading Activity

CITI TRENDS insiders have traded $CTRN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN DUSKIN sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $317,271
  • KATRINA GEORGE (VP of Human Resources) sold 262 shares for an estimated $7,037

CITI TRENDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of CITI TRENDS stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 507,247 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,315,233
  • KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 103,874 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,299,250
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 89,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,992,127
  • GENERAL EQUITY HOLDINGS LP added 74,587 shares (+79.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,650,983
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 64,178 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,420,580
  • SHAY CAPITAL LLC added 55,645 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,231,702
  • CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 52,150 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,154,340

CITI TRENDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTRN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $20.0 on 12/04/2024
  • Mike Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 12/03/2024

