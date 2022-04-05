Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

Citi Trends (CTRN) closed the most recent trading day at $29.23, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories company had lost 15.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Citi Trends will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 89.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $207.1 million, down 27.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $940.2 million, which would represent changes of -35.6% and -5.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citi Trends. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.91% lower within the past month. Citi Trends is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citi Trends's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.73, which means Citi Trends is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

