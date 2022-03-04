Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Citi Trends (CTRN) closed at $36.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories company had lost 16.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citi Trends as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, down 39.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $241.8 million, down 4.02% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citi Trends. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Citi Trends is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Citi Trends is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.1.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

