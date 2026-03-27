Citi Trends (CTRN) Price Target Increased by 18.42% to 68.85

The average one-year price target for Citi Trends (NasdaqGS:CTRN) has been revised to $68.85 / share. This is an increase of 18.42% from the prior estimate of $58.14 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.11% from the latest reported closing price of $42.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citi Trends. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 46.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRN is 0.16%, an increase of 73.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 7,977K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 2,573K shares representing 32.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 249K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 26.39% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 242K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 43.41% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 203K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 93.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 2,275.31% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 198K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.