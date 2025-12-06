Citi Trends (CTRN) Price Target Increased by 15.62% to 56.61

The average one-year price target for Citi Trends (NasdaqGS:CTRN) has been revised to $56.61 / share. This is an increase of 15.62% from the prior estimate of $48.96 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.71% from the latest reported closing price of $45.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citi Trends. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRN is 0.09%, an increase of 24.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 8,526K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 2,573K shares representing 32.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 269K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 260K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 42.82% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 243K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing a decrease of 81.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 55.20% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 232K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.