Citi Trends (CTRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Citi Trends (CTRN) closed at $45.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories company had lost 32.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.26%.

Citi Trends will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $241.8 million, down 4.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citi Trends. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.73% lower. Citi Trends currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Citi Trends is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.37, so we one might conclude that Citi Trends is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.