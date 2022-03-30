Citi to sell India consumer business to Axis Bank for $1.6 bln
BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its Indian consumer businesses to private lender Axis Bank AXBK.NS for $1.6 billion, as the U.S. bank exits retail operations in 13 markets.
