Citi to sell India consumer business to Axis Bank for $1.6 bln

BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its Indian consumer businesses to private lender Axis Bank AXBK.NS for $1.6 billion, as the U.S. bank exits retail operations in 13 markets.

