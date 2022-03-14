US Markets
C

Citi to expand scope of Russia exit- blog

Contributors
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
David Henry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would exit other lines of business in Russia and cut its exposure to the country, including ceasing to solicit any new business or clients.

March 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Monday it would exit other lines of business in Russia and cut its exposure to the country, including ceasing to solicit any new business or clients.

"In April 2021, we announced our intent to exit our consumer business in the country. We have now decided to expand the scope of that exit process to include other lines of business and continue to reduce our remaining operations and exposure," the bank wrote in a blog.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular