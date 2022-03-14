Citi to expand scope of Russia exit- blog

March 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Monday it would exit other lines of business in Russia and cut its exposure to the country, including ceasing to solicit any new business or clients.

"In April 2021, we announced our intent to exit our consumer business in the country. We have now decided to expand the scope of that exit process to include other lines of business and continue to reduce our remaining operations and exposure," the bank wrote in a blog.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.