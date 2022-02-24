Markets
Citi To Eliminate Overdraft Fees, Returned Item Fees, And Overdraft Protection Fees

(RTTNews) - Citi said it plans to eliminate overdraft fees, returned item fees, and overdraft protection fees by this Summer.

"We are continuously looking for ways to utilize our industry-leading capabilities to make the financial system easier and more equitable for communities who have little or no financial buffer," said Gonzalo Luchetti, CEO of US Personal Banking at Citi.

Citi stated that it offers two services to cover negative balance transactions, whose fees will also be eliminated with this change.

Citi will not authorize ATM or point-of-sale debit transactions in cases when funds are not available.

Consumers can enroll in Low Balance Alerts via their account online or mobile app.

