Citi To Create North American Internal Audit Hub In Mississauga, Hire More Than 60 Employees

(RTTNews) - Citi (C) said Tuesday that it has designated its Mississauga, Ontario, site as a strategic hub for its North American Internal Audit organization and plans to add over 60 positions this year. The positions will be housed at the company's Citi Solutions Centre on Hurontario Street.

Citi's Mississauga operations include more than 2,000 staff in a range of roles in its global technology operations and with Citi Cards Canada.

Citi's other strategic locations for Internal Audit in North America are New York, Tampa, and Dallas.

