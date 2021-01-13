US Markets
C

Citi to combine wealth management units under single business

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it has created a single wealth management business, Citi global wealth, to deliver products and services to clients from the affluent segment, as well as ultra-high net worth individuals.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Wednesday it has created a single wealth management business, Citi global wealth, to deliver products and services to clients from the affluent segment, as well as ultra-high net worth individuals.

The new unit, formed by combining wealth management teams in global consumer banking and the institutional clients group, will be led by Jim O'Donnell and will include the Citi private bank and Citi personal wealth management.

O'Donnell joined Citi in July 1999, and prior to his appointment to the new role, served as the global head of investor sales and relationship management.

Citi, which reshuffled the leadership for its U.S. consumer bank on Tuesday, will also get a new chief executive officer in February when Jane Fraser will take over from Michael Corbat.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular