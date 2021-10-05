Citi ThankYou Points: The Ultimate Guide

Citi ThankYou points (Citi is a Forbes Advisor partner) are the flexible reward currency associated with some Citi credit cards. While the Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards programs have many cards that earn flexible currency, Citi has fewer cards that earn ThankYou Points. However, ThankYou Points are still extremely valuable and easy to collect.

Citi ThankYou points are commonly earned through opening new credit cards to accrue large welcome bonuses, daily spending in bonus categories and even by holding a Citi checking account. Popular ways to redeem ThankYou Points include making purchases through the ThankYou Rewards portal or transfering to airline partners.

How to Earn Citi ThankYou Points

Citi ThankYou points is a flexible point currency that is earned by seven credit cards that are issued by CitiBank. Citi ThankYou Points are only earned from personal credit cards. Each card offers different benefits and earning rates. Citi credit cards also generally offer a welcome bonus after meeting minimum spending requirements on a new card.

Credit Cards that Earn Citi ThankYou Points

Citi® Double Cash Card and Citi Custom Cash℠ Card earn cash back in the form of ThankYou points, which when combined with one of the cards above can be used as full-fledged ThankYou Points.

Best Citi ThankYou Point Spending Categories

Citi offers category bonuses that can help you accrue points quickly from strategic spending. Citi® Double Cash Card offers , while the other ThankYou point earning cards have increased bonuses in a variety of categories.

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card:

Citi Premier® Card:

Citi Rewards+® Card: New cardholders

Citi Rewards+® Card offers an interesting earning structure, as each purchase is rounded up to the nearest 10 points. This means spending $2 will earn you 10 points, while spending $9 will also earn you 10 points. While this sounds enticing, rounding up will not generate a slew of extra points, and in many cases, using a different card that offers a bonus category will be more beneficial in the long term.

Using the same $2 and $9 spending, a Citi® Double Cash Card would earn 4 points and 18 points respectively. This discrepancy becomes more noticeable when the spending is larger. A $249 purchase would earn 249 ThankYou points and the number would be rounded up to 250 points with the Citi Rewards+® Card; but would earn 498 ThankYou points when using the Citi® Double Cash Card.

Targeted Spending Offers

Citi periodically emails cardholders with targeted offers. These offers tend to be directed toward categories that usually do not have an increased category bonus. For example, the Citi Premier® Card has offered increased earnings on purchases made at consumer electronic, department, clothing and game, hobby and toy store purchases in the past. Normally, purchases made at these stores do not have an earning multiplier. In this case, a $500 purchase would earn 2,500 ThankYou points at the 5 points per dollar rate, instead of the standard 500 ThankYou points earned at the 1 point per dollar rate.

Adding Authorized Users

Citi periodically offers bonus points when cardholders add authorized users to their accounts. These offers generally include a spending requirement, so it’s important to note the terms and conditions of any offer.

Citi does not impose a limit on the age of the added authorized user. Authorized users have access to the primary account holder’s credit line and can make purchases, but do not have financial responsibility toward paying the bill. Only add authorized users that you know and trust, as extra bonus points will not be worth debt, interest or late fees.

How To Combine ThankYou Points

Not all ThankYou points or ThankYou points earning cards offer equivalent redemption options and value.

The Citi® Double Cash Card, Citi Custom Cash℠ Card, Citi Rewards+® Card and the AT&T Access Card from Citi* earn ThankYou points, but the ability to transfer ThankYou points to travel partners is limited to Citi Prestige® Card* and Citi Premier® Card card holders.

However, cardholders can combine ThankYou points from different Citi credit card accounts, as long as all the accounts are owned by the same person.

You can combine points by calling Citi ThankYou Rewards at 1-800-THANKYOU (1-800-842-6596) and request an agent initiate and complete the points combining.

If self-service is preferred, points can be combined online through the Citi ThankYou Rewards website at thankyou.com.

Navigate to the Points Summary from the drop-down menu.

Then select “Combine My Accounts.”

There is a brief disclosure that details how combined accounts work.

Then select the accounts you wish to combine.

Click Continue and you will be taken to a review page.

Citi notes that once combining accounts is complete, the process is not easily reversed. Ensure all the information is correct, and then click “Combine Accounts”.

This change centralizes all ThankYou points across the cardholder accounts that have been combined.

How To Share ThankYou Points

In the event that you need to combine ThankYou points between accounts that you are not the primary account holder on, you can use the “Points Sharing” feature. This is useful if an individual cardholder does not have sufficient points in their account to complete a purchase or a transfer.

Points sharing allows cardholders to send up to 100,000 points and receive up to 100,000 points per calendar year. Shared points have an expiration date of 90 days after they are received.

On the homepage, select “More Ways To Redeem”, and then “Points Sharing” from the drop-down menu.

On the page, the process for sharing points is detailed. Points Sharing only works for outgoing transactions, so you are allowed to move points from your account, but you are unable to transfer someone else’s point into your account. If you want to receive points, the other cardholder must initiate the share.

To share points, you will need the first and last name of the account holder you want to share with, as well as a ThankYou Member Account Number or a Citi Account Number. The Citi Account number is the checking account number or credit card number of the member you are sharing your points with.

Once initiated, the points will be moved immediately. These sharing transactions can not be reversed, and the 90-day expiration can not be extended. Due to the expiration, it is advised to not share points with another member until you have a specific redemption in mind.

How to Redeem Citi ThankYou Points

Citi ThankYou points can be redeemed in many different ways. High value options include redeeming for travel through the ThankYou Rewards portal or transferring to a travel partner. Lower value options include redeeming for a statement credit or merchandise.

The ThankYou Rewards homepage features the different options for redeeming points

When you hover over each heading, a dropdown menu appears with additional options for redemption. Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, cash back, Shop with Points, charitable contributions, payments to student loans and mortgages and transfers to travel partners.

The value of your redemption will vary depending on the redemption option you choose, as well as the type of card account you have.

For example, if you have 10,000 points available for redemption, the value of your points will vary depending on how you use them. When redeeming for travel through the ThankYou Rewards portal from a Citi ThankYou account, points are worth 1 cent each for airfare, hotels, cruises and rental cars and therefore, 10,000 points would be worth $100 toward travel.

ThankYou points redeemed for gift cards, mortgages, student loans, charitable contributions and cash back are worth 1 cent each. The same 10,000 points redeemed for gift cards or as a loan payment would be worth $100.

Using Amazon.com Shop with Points, each ThankYou point is worth only 0.8 cents. While Amazon.com Shop with Points makes it easy to redeem your ThankYou points for Amazon purchases, you will receive a lower redemption than when redeeming for travel or gift cards. You would receive $80 of Amazon goods for 10,000 points.

When redeeming points for cash back or statement credit, each point is worth 0.5 cents each. This would provide a redemption value of $50, providing the lowest value redemption.

ThankYou points transferred to travel partners are valued by Citi at 1 cent each, but the true value you get will vary. Prior to transferring points to travel partners, ensure there is availability for the redemption you plan to make. Points transfers can not be reversed, so ensure that all information is correct.

Transfer ThankYou Points to Travel Partners

As a Citi Prestige® Card* or Citi Premier® Card card holder, you have the ability to transfer ThankYou points to 16 airline partners at a 1:1 ratio. That means that 1 ThankYou point is equivalent to 1 point with the airline or hotel loyalty program.

The process for transferring ThankYou points to travel partners is completed on the ThankYou Rewards travel page.

Log into your ThankYou Rewards account and select a credit card that has points that are capable of being transferred to loyalty partners.

Once selected, you’ll be at the ThankYou Rewards main page.

Select “Travel” and then “Points Transfer”

On the next page, you’ll see a list of all the Citi ThankYou Travel partners. Each partner program has a brief summary and the current transfer ratio.

Note: Citi has been known to offer points transfer bonuses, wherein the transfer ratio is increased from 1:1 to 1:1.2-1.5. Keep an eye out for these opportunities.

Citi ThankYou transfer partners are:

Prior to transferring, confirm award availability at the travel partner’s loyalty site. Upon confirming availability, points can be transferred in 1,000 point increments. Most points transfers are completed instantly. You may have to log out and log back into your loyalty account after transferring to see the points added to your account.

There are a few exceptions to instant transfers. Transfers to Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and Turkish Airlines Miles and Smiles can take up to a day. Transfers to Qatar Privilege Club and Malaysian Enrich take about two days, transfers to EVA Air MileageLands take three days and Thai Royal Orchid plus can take up to a week.

Some mileage programs allow you to hold award tickets while you wait for points to transfer. You’ll want to account for transfer time, as some award booking options are time sensitive and availability can vanish before your points are transferred.

When you are ready to transfer points, click “Continue”. On the next screen, you will enter your loyalty program information.

Citi ThankYou points can only be transferred to loyalty program accounts that match the name of the primary cardmember. If you want to transfer points to a loyalty account not owned by you, you will have to use the points sharing option.

Select the number of points you wish to transfer. You must transfer in increments of 1,000 points. You can use the slider, or simply type in the number of points you wish to transfer. If you select a number that is not a multiple of 1,000, the system will automatically round down to the nearest 1,000 increment.

You need to enter your loyalty program membership information twice. Ensure your loyalty program name matches the name on your credit card account. You will want to ensure your loyalty program membership number or ID is entered correctly, otherwise the points transfer will not be completed.

Click “Continue” and you will proceed to the review and confirmation page. Ensure the number of points you want to transfer and the loyalty account name and number are correct. When all details are confirmed, click “Confirm and Submit.”

You will see a confirmation page and also receive an email detailing the points transfer request, and then another email when the transfer is processed and complete. Once you receive the emails, head to your loyalty program account and proceed to book travel with your loyalty program of choice.

The value of ThankYou points when you transfer to travel partners will vary greatly according to how you redeem them. In any case, always check availability and compare cash prices before you transfer points, as all transfers are final.

Use The ThankYou Rewards Travel Portal

The Citi ThankYou portal provides an uncomplicated option for redeeming points toward travel.

The Citi ThankYou Portal is an online travel agency (OTA) through which you can use points to book flights, hotels, rental cars and attractions. Booking cruises and vacation packages (such as Disney vacations) with points is not possible online, but is available by calling 1-800-THANKYOU (1-800-842-6596).

The process of booking through the ThankYou Rewards portal is simple.

If booking a hotel, select “Hotel”, then enter the location, check-in and check-out dates, and number of guest. If you have a specific hotel in mind, you can click “advanced search” and enter the hotel name, brand and select the star rating for your results.

Click “Search” and, like other OTAs, the next page will show your options.

You can sort the results by a number of parameters, and you can also filter the results to limit options based on price, review rating, amenities and location.

The results page shows the lowest price available room at each hotel for specified dates and number of guests, however, options like bed configuration or room type can change the price. Select your preferred hotel and the next page will list the different options, terms and conditions for reservations and cancellations and total price, including taxes and fees.

Select your preferred room, and on the next screen, you’ll complete the final review and payment.

On the payment page enter the traveler information and select the form of payment. The Citi ThankYou portal allows users to pay with ThankYou points or a Citi credit card.

Any number of points can be selected, up to the total available in your account. If the number of points in your account is not sufficient to cover the total amount of the purchase, the remaining amount will be charged to your credit card.

When paying the remaining balance through the ThankYou Rewards portal, you do not have to use the same credit card that you are redeeming points from. For example, if you are splitting the cost of the hotel room with another guest you might want to redeem points for your portion of the stay, but they would like to use their credit card. Citi ThankYou Rewards allows a split payment, as long as the card used is a Citi card.

When booking through the Citi ThankYou Rewards portal, there are a few things to remember:

Despite using points, reservations booked through the portal are not considered “award reservations”. Citi ThankYou Rewards pays travel providers cash, and you pay Citi your points. That means you are eligible to earn miles with the airline you are flying with (or one of its partners).

Making changes or cancellations to reservations must be completed through the ThankYou Rewards platform. This can be difficult, as you have to communicate with the Citi booking service as well as the travel provider, like a hotel or airline.

Airline tickets booked through Citi ThankYou Rewards earn frequent flyer miles and elite benefits are honored. However, when booking hotels, elite benefits and points accrual are not applicable to reservations booked. Hotels do not consider stays booked through online travel agencies to be “eligible rates” and loyalty benefits are not applicable.

Redeem For Cash Back

The process of redeeming ThankYou points for cash back is straightforward. Cash back can be processed in three ways—as a statement credit, by deposit into a bank account or by requesting a check. Points are worth 0.5 cents each when redeemed in this method, making it much more lucrative to apply your cash back towards a loan payment as described below.

Redeem For Student Loans and Mortgages

At 1 cent per point, redeeming your Citi ThankYou points for student loans and mortgages isn’t extremely valuable when compared to travel partner transfers, but paying off debt can be an excellent use of points.

In order to process ThankYou points for this use, you have to call 1-800-THANKYOU (1-800-842-6596) and request to redeem points. You will have to provide your loan information, including lender name and account number. Redemptions start at 2,500 ThankYou points for $25, and redemptions are limited to increments of $25, $50, $75, $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1,000.

Once you provide details, Citi will mail you a check issued to the student loan or mortgage provider, and then you will have to mail the check to the appropriate lender.

Redeem for Gift Cards

The process for redeeming ThankYou points for gift cards is similar to the process of using the travel portal. However, instead of using points to purchase travel, the points are used to purchase gift cards.

ThankYou points are worth 1 cent each when redeemed for gift cards.

Use Shop with Points

The use of ThankYou points to pay for Amazon.com and other retail partner purchases is a low value redemption at 0.8 cents per point and generally not advised.

However, Amazon.com periodically offers targeted promotions where the use of ThankYou points will discount the cost of your order. In these instances, it can be valuable to use the minimum number to ThankYou points necessary to meet the offer requirements.

Bottom Line

Citi ThankYou points are a transferable currency that have plenty of redemption options, some being more valuable than others. ThankYou points are often overlooked by credit card aficionados, but they shouldn’t be. With the range of travel transfer partners across main alliances as well as with independent airlines, the ease of earning points through category and targeted bonuses and diverse redemption options, Citi ThankYou point earning cards are an excellent addition to one’s wallet.

