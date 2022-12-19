Citi shifts to neutral-bullish in coffee, stays neutral-bearish on sugar

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The commodities research team at Citi has changed its 2023 price forecast for futures of arabica coffee 0#KC-: on ICE U.S. from 'neutral-bearish' to 'neutral-bullish' due to changes in the supply and demand outlook, according to a note released on Monday.

The bank said that lower estimates for arabica coffee production in Colombia, the world's second-largest grower of the milder variety, and an expected increase in social interactions in China after the relaxation of the Chinese government's COVID policies are the main factors in coffee market fundamentals.

Citi expects a global supply deficit of 0.9 million bags for 2023, which "in light of the lower price reset" for ICE arabica changed the price forecast.

"If the bullish case plays out in 2023, where the trade exits this current bear market very soon, we may see managed money revert to the positive level sooner in 2H'23," the bank said in the note.

For ICE raw sugar futures 0#SB:, Citi said it maintains its 'neutral-bearish' price forecast for 2023, saying the global supply balance is expected to have its first crop-year surplus since 2018/19.

Citi said the outlook for sugar is "driven by Asia's strong expected output levels and slower global consumption growth as a result of a broader economic slowdown next year."

