Citi sees rotation toward energy equities after Trump win

November 06, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Citi believes rotation toward energy equities following Donald Trump’s win could drive the stocks higher. Domestic oilfield services stocks like Helmerich & Payne (HP), Patterson-UTI (PTEN) and Liberty Energy (LBRT) could lead the way given their recent underperformance, heavy short interest and the hope for fundamental recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi also believes offshore drilling stocks like Transocean (RIG) and Noble Corp. (NE) “could bounce” on relief that regulations in the Gulf of Mexico likely won’t intensify, while short interests are also high. Liquified natural gas permitting may resume under Trump, benefitting equipment suppliers such as Baker Hughes (BKR) and Chart Industries (GTLS), although Chart may lag given its hydrogen exposure, contends Citi.

