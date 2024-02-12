Citi sees cocoa prices at historic $6,100-$6,300 over next month or two

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Citi said on Monday it sees cocoa prices scaling a historic $6,100-$6,300 per metric ton over the next month or two and warned demand for the chocolate ingredient needs to contract sharply to avoid even higher prices.

"The market focus is clearly on West African supply risks and until there is clarity on sizable demand destruction, tail risks of $7,000/t or even $10,000/t (!) cocoa could be kept alive," Citi said in a note to clients.

It added, however, this was not its base case scenario, and that it sees the potential for a roughly 20% sell-off in the next 8-12 months thanks to recessions in some developed markets, demand destruction, and substitution effects.

Cocoa prices CCc2 have roughly doubled over the past year, hitting a series of record highs this year thanks mostly to adverse weather and disease which has shrunk the crop in the world's top producing region, West Africa.

Citi widened itsglobal marketdeficit forecast for this season to 300,000 tons from 75,000 previously and said it sees a historic fourth successive market deficit next season before the market finally corrects, albeit at a higher 'new normal'.

"If the roughly 15 years since the Great Financial Crisis showed that cocoa (New York) prices had a floor around $2,000/t and that levels north of $3,000/t were considered 'rich', then markets have probably entered an era where $3,500-4,000/t may be the new 'cheap' cocoa for years to come," said the bank.

